Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,743,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 499,252 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.3 %

OI stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 1,260,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,411. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass Profile

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.