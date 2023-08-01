Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,997.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,198,000 after purchasing an additional 89,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

