Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to Market Perform by Northland Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an "under perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

ESPR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,533,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,162. The company has a market cap of $163.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 928 shares of company stock worth $1,415. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,894 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

