Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.62. 787,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

