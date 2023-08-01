Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,119,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,121,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
