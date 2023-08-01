Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,119,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,121,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

