EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EQRx Stock Down 28.6 %

NASDAQ EQRXW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. EQRx has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.52.

