EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $81.89 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. EOS has a market cap of $801.24 million and approximately $81.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002524 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002963 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,414,367 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,411,043 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

