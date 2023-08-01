Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $221.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.21.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,718. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $145.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.78 and its 200 day moving average is $192.32.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

