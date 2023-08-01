Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.21.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,718. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $145.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

