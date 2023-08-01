Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

ENPH stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.48. 1,695,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $145.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

