Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,173 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 3.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,600,411 shares of company stock valued at $339,363,537 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.91. 4,521,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

