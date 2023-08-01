Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 128,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $392.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

