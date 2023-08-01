Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $70,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. 3,126,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

