Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 105,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

