Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 422,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

