Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $628,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 556,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,234. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.