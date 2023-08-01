Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $155,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 48,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

