Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 26,920 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 118,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 408.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $846.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -131.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

