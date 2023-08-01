Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $8,354,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 812,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

