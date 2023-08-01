Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

AXP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.05. 1,174,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

