Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 188,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 216,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,510. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.