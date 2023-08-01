Ellevest Inc. Has $499,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $40.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,930.47. 177,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,721.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,603.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,017.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

