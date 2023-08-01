Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 332,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 225,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 401,685 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 778,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,128 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 1,199,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

