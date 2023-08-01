Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,498,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 150,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 483,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 389,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter.

BSCT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

