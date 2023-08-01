Ellevest Inc. Buys 3,204 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 27.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $41.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

