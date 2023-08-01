Ellevest Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,289 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.24. 671,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.