Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,432 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

BSX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

