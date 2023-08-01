Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $62.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

