Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

AEP stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,279. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

