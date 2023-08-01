Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.89 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,720. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

