El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 180,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,018.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

