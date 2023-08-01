Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 1,051,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock worth $117,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

