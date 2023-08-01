Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebang International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ebang International by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 307.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBON traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Ebang International has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

