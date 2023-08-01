Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 50,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,698. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.87.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.