Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 50,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,698. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

