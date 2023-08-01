Eastman Chemical’s (EMN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.