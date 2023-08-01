Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EML traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.