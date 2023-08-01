Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 425,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.11. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 490.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

