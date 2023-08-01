Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

