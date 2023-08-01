Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.17. 2,464,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

