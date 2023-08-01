Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. 3,608,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,421. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.