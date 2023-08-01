Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.30. The company had a trading volume of 678,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.30 and its 200-day moving average is $416.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

