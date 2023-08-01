Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 361,129 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

