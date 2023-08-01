Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $49.52. 30,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,998. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $606.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 881.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

