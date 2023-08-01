Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $219,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

