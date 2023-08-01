Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $10.92 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.92 billion and approximately $364.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00318016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013459 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,417,426,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

