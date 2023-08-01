Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

COM stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

