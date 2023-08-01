Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.79. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 171,221 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research report on Monday.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $687.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $64,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

