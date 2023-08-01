Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.79. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 171,221 shares changing hands.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $687.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $64,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

