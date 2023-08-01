Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 9.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 11.60% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $192,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 357,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $435,000.

DUHP remained flat at $27.32 on Tuesday. 321,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.35.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

