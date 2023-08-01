Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s 6th Largest Position

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 138,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

