Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 29.0% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 1.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $67,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

DFUS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 232,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

